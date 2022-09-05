President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to review the indicative supply prices of different crops ahead of the harvest season and provide farmers with additional cash incentives, the Middle East News Agency reported on September 4th.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Agriculture El-Sayed El-Quseir, El-Sisi also directed the government to develop the contractual agriculture system to support farmers and boost their income and profits,

Moreover, the president urged the government to review indicative supply prices before the harvest season to consider adding cash incentives to the prices.

On September 1st, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi stated that the supply season for locally-produced wheat in Egypt ended after the collection of 4.2 million tons.

