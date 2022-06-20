Cairo - Egypt’s chemical and fertiliser exports to Oman have increased by 7% to $11 million during the first four months (4M) of 2022, the Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council announced.

In 2021, Egypt recorded around $32 million in its chemical and fertiliser exports to Oman, including plastic products, paints and inks, detergents, and glass products.

This announcement was made by Tarek Zaghloul, a board member of the Council, during the Egyptian-Omani Forum.

During the forum, seven Egyptian companies, affiliated with the Council, held meetings with Omani companies and representatives of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

