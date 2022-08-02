Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said that rehabilitating and training young people with the aim of preparing them to compete in the labour market is different in this day and age.

He added that global reports expect nearly 50m jobs to disappear, with the individuals doing these jobs set to face the challenge of finding alternative employment, given that employers will use technology to replace humans in these jobs.

On the other hand, about 130m new jobs will emerge, but they need diverse and advanced skills, therefore it is necessary to focus on building the capabilities of young people to enable them to compete in the labour market, according to the minister.

This came during his speech at the Digital Egypt Creativity Centre at Minya University, where he said that previous generations used to stay in their jobs until the age of retirement and worked to broaden their knowledge only for the sake of it.

However, it is now necessary to focus on developing practical skills on a permanent basis in order for young people to remain competitive in the labour market.

To fulfil this end, he announced that about seven Digital Egypt Creativity Centres have been inaugurated and that 19 more are being constructed with investments of about EGP 4.2bn, adding that every governorate in Egypt would have at least one within the next two years.

