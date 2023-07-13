THE Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Ministry of Transportation have discussed the need to strategise on implementing policies that will pave the way to boost trade facilitation among many others.

Speaking during a meeting held at Customs headquarters in Abuja, Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said, “I have always believed that Customs administration should act as a genuine agent for trade facilitation. This is what I have been doing all over my career.”

He also highlighted the benefits of trade facilitation as to reduce the cost and time of doing business at the ports, adding that the measures will double the efficiency and competitiveness of ports in the country through constructive collaboration between the management of Nigeria Customs Service and stakeholders that are involved in similar operations at the ports.

Adeniyi said the service will also face the plan of decongesting ports head-on, adding that “the major issue involved in this case will be the problem of congestion at our ports and we are going to implement measures that will address this matter diligently.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, felicitated the Comptroller-General over his recent appointment as Customs CG by President Bola Tinubu.

Dr Ajani, who led the Ministry of Transportation delegation, also briefed CGC Adeniyi of the ministry’s efforts in the area of decongesting ports, which according to her, were over-spilled with overtime cargo.

