Vice President Kashim Shettima officially inaugurated a comprehensive $115 million upgrade project at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

This monumental investment underscores APM Terminals’ unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and solidifies its position as a key trade hub in West Africa.

With this significant upgrade, APM Terminals reaffirms its role as a major player in facilitating global trade and creating opportunities for communities across Nigeria and West Africa.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, represented by his Senior Adviser (Technical), Professor Babatunde Bolaji Bernard; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola; Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi; the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), represented by the Executive Director Marine and Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus; the Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Barrister Pius Akutah; and the Managing Director of the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Alhaji Bamanga Usman Jada, among others.

The Vice President, represented by the Personal Assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure (Office of the Vice President), Musaddiq Mustapha, commended APM Terminals for its substantial investment in WACT and assured the company that the Federal Government would continue to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He stated that the $115 million investment in the WACT upgrade would further enhance service delivery at the port and attract more vessels.

“Nigeria is a country of significant opportunities. APM Terminals’ investment in WACT is a clear sign of the company’s strong commitment to developing ports that are a lifeline to global trade,” he said. He added, “Nigeria will continue collaborating with APM Terminals in the long term to create an environment where businesses participating in global trade can thrive.”

The upgrade project is a testament to APM Terminals’ vision of raising standards of efficiency, reliability, and local excellence in Nigeria. It includes a wide-ranging transformation, such as extensive yard expansion, state-of-the-art equipment acquisition, and the construction of a modern office complex. New Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHC), Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG), and advanced Cargo Handling Equipment (CHE) will significantly reduce turnaround time. A superior operating model will revolutionize efficiency at the quay, yard, and gate, setting new benchmarks in service delivery. This investment will introduce an innovative auto gate system and an advanced data center, elevating WACT’s operational efficiency to a new standard. The self-service kiosks have also been upgraded to enhance customer experience.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy also commended APM Terminals for the significant investment in WACT and assured that the Ministry would continue to support terminal operators in modernizing the port and reducing the cost of doing business at the nation’s gateway.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the WACT upgrade would support the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate more revenue, facilitate trade, and curtail the smuggling of harmful and dangerous goods into Nigeria.

The Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, represented by the Executive Director Marine & Operations, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, commented, “This project is a clear demonstration of our dedication to ensuring our eastern ports, such as Onne, play a more central role in our national maritime strategy. This will ultimately improve our national maritime traffic. First and foremost, I would like to extend our profound gratitude and commendation to the management of the West Africa Container Terminal for their substantial investment in this vital infrastructure. Your commitment to advancing Nigeria’s maritime sector is truly commendable and serves as a shining example of foreign direct investment into our nation’s economy.”

The expanded yard space, which has nearly doubled, not only provides more space but also enhances safety standards through optimized container stacking, minimizing the risk of collisions. State-of-the-art access control and CCTV systems create an unparalleled secure environment for cargo and personnel. The updated Traffic Management plan also contributes to a safer environment. A groundbreaking 1MW solar power generation facility installed at WACT showcases APM Terminals’ dedication to decarbonizing its operations.

During the inauguration, Olaf Gelhausen, Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals, said, “This $115 million investment is a bold statement of our faith in Nigeria’s economic potential. As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria stands on the brink of remarkable growth. We are proud to be catalysts in this journey, transforming WACT into a world-class facility that is setting new standards to drive trade and prosperity across West Africa.” He added, “The transformative upgrade project at WACT embodies APM Terminals’ vision of raising industry standards. We’re enhancing capacity, redefining customer experience, and forging stronger partnerships with the Nigerian government to boost global trade.”

APM Terminals is deeply committed to Nigeria, with its two container terminals in Lagos and Onne handling about half of the containers entering and leaving Nigeria. WACT is one of the best-performing terminals in West Africa, offering customers safe, reliable, and efficient services.

APM Terminals has also intensified its discussions with the Nigerian administration and port authority to make its plans for future investments concrete. A proposal to invest more than $500 million in the future is built on the foundation of a long-term partnership. Besides operating highly efficient terminals, the company intends to contribute to the development of local communities and create opportunities for growth and new prospects for Nigerians.

