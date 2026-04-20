The Democratic Republic of Congo has transferred management of its strategic mineral reserve to the markets regulator, which will acquire, hold and market critical resources.

The decision was approved by the Council of Ministers on April 10, 2026. It grants the Autorité de Régulation et de Contrôle des Marchés des Substances Minérales Stratégiques (Arecoms) powers to manage a strategic reserve aimed at stabilising markets, supporting development and strengthening economic sovereignty.

In a statement, Kinshasa said the reserve, covering cobalt and other critical minerals, would allow it to stockpile unused export quotas and exert greater control over global supply.“This strengthening of Arecoms’ mandate is in line with ongoing reforms undertaken by the Congolese Government to reinforce sovereignty over its mineral resources, support socio-economic development and improve the living and working conditions of the most vulnerable populations,” the statement read..

The strategic reserve adds a further layer of market control, allowing the state to intervene in mineral supply to help stabilise global prices and reinforce economic sovereignty.

Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, accounting for about 70 percent of global supply last year.

The country exported about 48,800 metric tonnes of cobalt in the first quarter of this year, down from roughly 123,000 tonnes in the same period last year, when shipments were front-loaded ahead of a four-month freeze.

The government imposed a months-long export ban early last year before shifting to a quota regime in October, as it responded to a price slump driven by oversupply.

Under the quota framework, the DRC reserves 10 percent of national cobalt export volumes for strategic use. For 2026, this amounts to 9,600 metric tonnes.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

