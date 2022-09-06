The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will fully cooperate with the government in financial and monetary policies, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed in a meeting held on September 4th.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of the CBE Hassan Abdallah, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Deputy Governors of the CBE Gamal Negm and Ramy Aboul Naga.

During the meeting, the latest updates on the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were discussed.

The meeting also tackled the decisions taken by the Ministry of Finance to facilitate the customs clearance to release goods of raw materials and products at ports, the Cabinet Spokesperson Nader Saad said.

A number of incentives were discussed to attract foreign currency investments to bolster the economy, Saad added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).