Emerging Indications are showing the possibility of a new era of friendship and camaraderie between Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) and the the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The development became evident following a high-level meeting held behind closed doors on Monday between the top echelons of the two organisations as they forged a new partnership and discussed the future of the nation’s aviation sector.

Addressing the new Managing Director of FAAN, Mr. Kabir Muhammed, and his team, the Chairman of BASL, Dr Wale Babalakin (SAN), described the new development as a pleasant surprise and promised to explore the window to foreclose all preexisting gaps.

According to the luminary icon,: “it has been a challenging 16 years of an undefined relationship with FAAN. I am positive that this meeting marks the beginning of a new era between BASL & FAAN.”

Babalakin said it was noteworthy to emphasise BASL’s commitment to sustainable investment and promotion of good governance and global best practice in the aviation sector.

“The industry clearly needs to be reengineered to bring the services and infrastructure standards to what is comparable elsewhere in the world with a clear focus on automation, passenger facilitation and comfort all over the country. Together with this renewed partnership, I assure you of our unequivocal commitment to the objective of building a virile aviation sector,” he added.

The meeting was preceded with a courtesy visit by the Senior Management Team of BASL, to the MD/CEO of FAAN, and his team who in return reciprocated the visit by making an unscheduled visit to Babalakin, in his office.

In his welcome address, the MD of FAAN, who resumed in May this year, said contrary to the preexisting frosty relationship between his agency and BASL that he would make his administration more open and willing for strategic partnership and collaboration for growth of the MMA2 Terminal and the country’s aviation industry in general.

Muhammed said, under his command, he would do whatever he could within his means to foster unity between both parties and advance the sector.

His words: “Over the years, ego has allowed relationship between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to be strained, but this administration is only interested in positive results”.

According to him the envisaged developmental proceeds from this newly forged common front, “will only come to light through a cordial relationship between all players in the industry,” adding that “there is only one aviation industry that exists in Nigeria, and it is our responsibility as partners to make it work.”

Other members of staff on the MMA2 entourage were Blessing Ewah, Head of Operations; Monica Oguta, Head of Aviation Security (AvSEC); TinuDapo -Awosika, Head of Human Resources and Administration; OluremiJibodu, Head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services; NofisatAdeniran, Head of Safety; AzeezSanni, Associate Head of Information Technology, GbubemiAibangbee, Head of Marketing; and AjokeYinka-Olawuyin, Associate Head of Communications and Business Development.

