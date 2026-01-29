Access Bank will participate in the 2026 edition of the Investing in African Mining Indaba, reinforcing its position as one of the continent’s leading financial partners to the mining sector. With subsidiaries operating across key mining markets including South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Ghana, Guinea and Sierra Leone, the Bank will use this year’s event to highlight its commitment to financing sustainable, responsible mining growth across Africa.

Held from 9 to 12 February at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mining Indaba brings together more than 10,500 delegates, including global investors, mining executives, multilateral institutions and 58 government ministries. Its 2026 theme, Stronger Together: Progress Through Partnerships aligns closely with Access Bank’s own approach to unlocking Africa’s mining potential through collaboration.

“Mining is a strategic sector for Access Bank and a critical driver of Africa’s economic growth,” said Peter Ford, head of the Mining Sector at Access Bank. “By combining local expertise in our subsidiary markets with the strength of our pan-African footprint, we are able to support mining companies with financing solutions that enable growth, infrastructure development and sustainable value creation.”

Access Bank will also showcase its new Rehabilitation Finance offering, designed to help mining companies meet environmental, social and governance obligations while ensuring long-term operational resilience.

Throughout the event, Access Bank executives from across the continent will participate in engagements with investors, mining houses and government leaders. The Bank will also feature in thought leadership conversations focused on mining finance, cross-border trade and ESG-driven investment.

“Mining Indaba is where global capital, African opportunity and strategic partnerships meet,” said Ford. “Access Bank is proud to play a role in shaping the future of African mining finance.”



