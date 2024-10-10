Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) has notified its customers of temporary disruptions in the bank’s digital banking services for 11 hours, beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13th, and ending at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14th.

This was disclosed in a mail obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems is set to commence on Friday, October 11, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Monday, October 14, 2024.

During this period, the Bank said its customers would still be able to perform limited transactions via GTBank’s digital channels, including transfers, bill payments, and airtime/data purchases, while other services would be unavailable.

The statement partly read, “As part of our commitment to bringing meaningful improvements to the lives of our customers by leveraging technology, we will begin the transition from our current Core Banking Application to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems on Friday, 11th of October 2024.

During this period, we kindly ask you to bear with us as all our branches nationwide will close early to customers at 12:00 p.m on Friday, October 11th and reopen at 9:00 a.m on Monday, October 14th. Additionally, there will be service disruptions on our digital banking channels for 11 hours, specifically between 10:00 p.m on Sunday, October 13th and 9:00 a.m on Monday, October 14th.

“Please note that our digital channels will still be available for your banking needs. However, service will be limited to Transfers, Bill Payment, Airtime and Data purchase.

The Bank noted that the transition was part of its commitment to bringing meaningful improvements to the lives of its customers by leveraging technology.

“Overall, this transition will allow us to drive digital transformation to achieve insights-driven and frictionless interactions at all our Customer Touchpoints; enhancing the quality of customer experience we can deliver to you.

“We will keep you updated on our progress as we work towards making your banking experience simpler.

“We apologize for every inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding,” the statement read.

