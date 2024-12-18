Every problem has a source in the sense that no problem can create itself. To get out of a particular problem, the origin of the problem must be visited without much ado.

Nigeria is naturally blessed with mineral resources that actually outnumber what is found in many other countries. Sadly, our leaders are not harnessing these natural resources to make life easy for us. The fact is that if the purpose of a thing is unknown, abuse is inevitable.

Resuscitation of the refineries across the country is the solution to the fuel crisis in Nigeria. The Federal Government is losing colossal amounts of money through the exportation of crude oil over the years. The fact is that the money being spent on the exportation of crude oil for processing abroad could be used for the development of the country if our refineries are functioning well across the country.

Our natural resources lie fallow without being used for the development of the country. We have refineries that are mostly moribund! The fact cannot be overstated that if these refineries are not functioning as they ought to be, our natural resources shall be wasted.

If Aliko Dangote can have a private refinery in the country, the Federal Government can prioritise the resuscitation of the moribund refineries across the country. Those who are jobless will be gainfully employed, rather than getting involved in nefarious activities that can disturb the peace of the society. The resuscitation of the Port Harcourt refinery is highly commendable. More refineries should be resuscitated between now and 2027.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

