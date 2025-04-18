Indigenous oil and gas companies have been assured of an enabling environment by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe.

Addressing a high-powered delegation of the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, a consortium that concluded acquisition of onshore oil assets of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in March 2025, in his office in Yenagoa, Ogbe, expressed total support for the vision and long-term plan of company.

Ogbe said its management team would be willing to engage with their counterparts from the Renaissance Group whenever the need arose.

He commended the company’s emphasis on Nigerian Content and plans to establish a foothold in other countries across Africa, assuring the delegation that NCDMB would provide their company with “double enabling environment” in support of its growth in Nigeria and abroad.

The NCDMB boss noted that Renaissance Africa Energy Company has a promising future, given the very competent hands in its employ who had held responsible positions in companies with track records of performance in the oil and gas sector.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Tony Attah, had thanked the executive secretary for the warm reception, assuring him and the NCDMB management, “We are ourselves Nigerian Content – we’re wholly Nigerian.”

On the company’s long-term plan, he said, “We invest in Nigeria, but represent Nigerian Content across Africa…. Our mission is to be the African leader in energy but most importantly to enable energy security, to enable industrialisation.”

Chairman of the Renaissance Group, Dr. Layi Fatona, recalled that the NCDMB had been very supportive to the SPDC in the past, and that it was their expectation that the new company which has acquired the assets of the Anglo-Dutch giant would continue to enjoy the same relationship.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination of the NCDMB, Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile, in a brief comment noted that the vision of the NCDMB aligns with that of Renaissance, and that the two organisations would be able to collaborate productively to advance local content.

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited is a consortium comprising four leading indigenous oil companies, namely, ND Western Limited, Aradel Holdings, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited (FIRST E&P), and Waltersmith Group, and an international energy company known as Petroni.

