Airtel Nigeria and Konga, an e-commerce platform, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen the digital and online retail landscape in the country.

The MoU was signed at the Airtel headquarters in Lagos, late last week.

Airtel Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Godfrey Efeurhobo, said that the MoU would further demonstrate commitment of the telecommunications company toward providing opportunities and partnerships.

Efeurhobo said it was an important step to make online and offline offerings more accessible and affordable for everybody.

“The MoU with Konga is important to us because it demonstrates our commitment to create opportunities and partnerships that will enrich the lives of our customers and empower them to fulfill their full potential.

“The occasion is also significant as it offers our resolve to make life better, enjoyable and fun for our over 50 million customers as we connect them to places, services, offerings, people and opportunities that can transform their lives.

“Our overreaching agenda is transforming lives and enabling digital and financial inclusion, while the partnership with Konga is important in making online and offline services affordable.

“We are building quality as well as pioneering and inspiring a new way that will position us as the preferred partner in everything digital, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, entrepreneurship and sports,” he said.

Konga Chief Executive Officer, Mr Nick Imudia, said that the MoU was one of the company’s strategic partnerships aimed at creating a viable e-commerce ecosystem.

“This is one of the most strategic partnerships in which we believe will create an ecosystem where millions of customers can have access to our products.

“We believe that we are the e-commerce guru, and Konga as an indigenous company will be giving strong offerings to customers,” Imudia said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).