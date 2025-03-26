Arab Finance: Beltone Holding has unveiled the results of the first round of its capital increase subscription, as per an emailed press release.

The offering achieved 92.11% coverage, with nearly 4.950 billion shares subscribed out of the total 5.375 billion shares.

The subscription period concluded on March 24th, 2025.

The details of the second round of the subscription will be disclosed upon receiving approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

