Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is pleased to announce the submission period for its 2023 TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award in partnership with TotalEnergies is now open. The award recognises and celebrates exceptional innovation and achievement by young Emiratis in the fields of design and architecture, with a specific focus on sustainable practices.

The TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2023 invites applicants to submit a design proposal before 20 October 2023, in the fields of architecture, interior and landscape design that addresses at least one of sustainability's three main pillars: economic, environmental, and social. Designs should showcase a commitment to sustainability by incorporating innovative approaches and practices. Entrants are encouraged to consider the following aspects within each sustainability pillar:

Economic Sustainability: Submissions should demonstrate innovative approaches to design that consider the economic aspects of sustainability, such as cost-effectiveness, resource efficiency, and long-term viability. Examples may include designs that optimise material usage, reduce energy consumption, or contribute to sustainable economic development.

Environmental Sustainability: Designs should showcase a commitment to minimising environmental impact and preserving natural resources. This may involve incorporating renewable energy systems, utilizing sustainable materials, implementing efficient waste management strategies, or promoting biodiversity and ecological balance.

Social Sustainability: Submissions should prioritise the well-being and social impact of the design on individuals and communities. This can include considerations such as accessibility, inclusivity, cultural preservation, and community engagement. Designs that foster social cohesion, enhance quality of life, and address societal challenges will be highly valued.

Previously known as the Design Commission, the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award was established in 2014 with the objective of nurturing potential and encouraging creative practice among emerging designers and architects across the UAE. Now, under the new name "TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award," the award continues to provide a remarkable platform for young talents to showcase their skills and contribute to the advancement of sustainable design and architecture.

Design proposals must be submitted along with the required completed application forms and should showcase the innovative ideas and approaches of the participants in addressing sustainability challenges. Submissions can take the form of conceptual designs, works in progress, or completed projects, highlighting the diversity and potential of sustainable design.

ADMAF is committed to promoting the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2023 across various platforms. The official website of ADMAF, admaf.org, has been updated with the new call and application form, ensuring easy access and navigation for interested participants. Interested individuals can now visit the website to learn more about the award, access the application form, and submit their design proposals.

To reach a wider audience, ADMAF will leverage social media channels to target Emirati youth within the age range of 18 to 35 who have a keen interest in architecture, design, interior design, sustainable design, and sustainable architecture. Through captivating social media promotions, ADMAF aims to inspire and encourage aspiring designers and architects to seize this incredible opportunity to showcase their talent and contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE.

One outstanding winner will be awarded a prize of 10,000 AED, along with the opportunity to have their work displayed in one of the esteemed Abu Dhabi Festival venues in 2024. This exhibition will serve as a testament to the winner's exceptional talent and commitment to sustainability, providing them with unparalleled exposure within the arts and design community.

Key Dates:

Announcement of the 2023 edition: July 10, 2023

Application Deadline: October 20, 2023

For more information about the TotalEnergies Sustainability Design Award 2023 and to access the application form, please visit admaf.org.

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, not-for-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a multi-energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner, and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies is present in the UAE across all elements of the energy sector and, through its many joint ventures, prides itself on being one of ADNOC’s key partners. Moreover, TotalEnergies has operational presence through its affiliates TotalEnergies Renewables Distribution Generation, TotalEnergies Renewables International, TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, and via its trading branch TotalEnergies Trading & Shipping SA. TotalEnergies operated Total Abu Al Bukhoosh field for 47 years of production until, 8th March 2021.