Dubai: Emirates Auction, the leading UAE-based auction company specialized in organizing and managing public and online auctions in the Middle East, has successfully wrapped up five days of fantastic participation in the 42nd edition of GITEX 2022, the largest technology event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Throughout the event's days, a sizable number of visitors and officials stopped by Emirates Auction’s platforms to learn more about the cutting-edge projects, apps, and services that the company was showcasing.

Taking part in the exhibition under the Dubai Digital Authority’s pavilion as the Platinum Partner, Emirate Auction has showcased a number of technical solutions and smart apps facilitating the management of online auctions, most notably the "Emirates Auction App.”

The smart app allows customers to easily avail of all services provided by the company, including engaging in online auctions for the sale of vehicles, distinctive car number plates, real estate, asset liquidation projects, and distinctive mobile numbers, as well as jewellery, antique items, heavy machinery, horses, construction and manufacturing equipment, rental shops, artifacts, and movables. This is in addition to selling and shipping vehicles to all countries in the world without the need for buyers to report physically to the auction’s offices.

Commenting on the occasion, HE, Omar Matar Almannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, stressed that Emirates Auction has had a successful participation and strong presence in GITEX Technology Week 2022, the largest technology event in the world. The global event has not only motivated us to design and launch innovative projects and solutions but also encouraged us to harness the most of the latest AI techniques to support our operations. This comes in line with the company’s strategy aimed at delivering the best and smartest services to customers, Almannaei said.

“Driven by the UAE’s forward-looking vision and inspired by wise directives of the government, Emirates Auction will continue to play a vital role in fuelling the UAE’s digital transformation journey and will spare no effort to develop sustainable digital services that ensure customers’ happiness,” Almannaei added.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to Dubai Digital Authority for their constant cooperation and support, adding that Emirates Auction is keen to participate in every new edition of GITEX to keep abreast of the latest technological developments, learn about smart services, and make the most of cutting-edge technologies, solutions and programs to maintain its leading position and be able to provide the world-class services to customers.

