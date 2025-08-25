The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has granted the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company a no-objection clearance to launch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the domestic market.

According to a press release issued by SAMA, this programme is designed to strengthen the sector’s financing capacity by transforming residential real estate financing portfolios into securities. This will contribute to establishing a robust securitisation issuance framework, reinforcing the domestic debt market, broadening the investor base, and diversifying funding sources.

In line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, this step supports SAMA's mandate in fostering financial sector stability through its regulatory and supervisory role, it said according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

