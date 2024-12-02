Agricultural Development Company (ADC), a subsidiary of Tanmiah Food Company, has signed a contract with a total value of SAR 143 million with Dajin Poultry Company.

The transaction will be financed through existing banking facilities, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two entities penned the deal on 1 December 2024. Meanwhile, the facility is designed to enhance the Saudi firm’s operational efficiency to meet growing market demands.

The purchase of the new plant aligns with Tanmiah's strategic expansion plans, as it will increase the company’s net processing capacity in 2025.

It also boosts its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency objectives under Vision 2030.

Last November, Agricultural Development obtained a SAR 650 million loan from the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

