Riyadh - Saudi Cable Company has rescheduled an interest-free loan of SAR 107.93 million provided by Ibrahim bin Mansour Al Rajhi.

The rescheduling aims to ease near-term obligations, as the first repayment was originally due shortly after the loan was obtained, according to a bourse filing.

The move aligns with the company's plans to reduce first-quarter (Q1) liabilities, improve working capital, and support operating activities.

The first installment of SAR 45 million is now due at the end of Q1-26, while the remaining SAR 62.93 million will be repaid on dates to be determined and announced later. Meanwhile, the loan remains interest-free, and the full amount has been rescheduled.

Before rescheduling, repayments were scheduled across January and early March 2026 in four tranches.

Last July, Saudi Cable submitted an application to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to increase its share capital to SAR 466.73 million from SAR 66.73 million.

