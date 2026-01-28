The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed its first syndicated loan facility amounting to $450 million, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s funding diversification strategy and long-term growth agenda.

The financing was arranged with a consortium of leading regional and international banks, underscoring strong market confidence in NBB’s credit profile, market position and long-term roadmap. Proceeds will be used to support the bank’s general corporate funding requirements and strategic initiatives.

NBB group chief executive officer Usman Ahmed said: “This landmark transaction reflects the confidence our banking partners place in NBB’s financial resilience and clarity of direction.

“This facility not only diversifies our funding sources but also positions us to pursue growth opportunities with greater agility.”

The syndication was led by Emirates NBD Bank and Gulf International Bank as Senior Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) were the Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners, with Emirates NBD Bank appointed as Agent Bank.

The transaction also attracted strong participation from a wider group of lenders, including Canara Bank (DIFC Branch), Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Habib Bank (Bur Dubai Branch), Commercial Bank International and Bank Muscat.

