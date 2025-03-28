Riyadh – Zamil Industrial Investment Company turned profitable at SAR 26.80 million in 2024, against net losses valued at SAR 297.84 million in 2023.

The revenues jumped by 30.02% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 6.09 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 4.68 billion, according to the financial statement.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.45 last year, compared to a loss per share of SAR 4.96 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the accumulated net losses amounted to SAR 62.90 million as of 31 December 2024, accounting for 10.50% of the capital.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the company’s net profits reached SAR 11.52 million, versus losses of SAR 197.90 million in H1-23.

Source: Mubasher

