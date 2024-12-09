Riyadh – The board members of Yanbu Cement Company decided, in their 7 December 2024 meeting, to distribute cash dividends totalling SAR 78.75 million for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The company will pay SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the share’s par value, for 157.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Yanbu Cement noted that the eligibility and distribution dates are 9 and 30 December, respectively.

The H2-24 dividends will bring the total dividend payout for the full year 2024 to approximately SAR 196.87 million. The cement manufacturer earlier disbursed SAR 118.12 million as cash dividends for H1-24.

Meanwhile, during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Yanbu Cement recorded net profits worth SAR 129.17 million and revenues of SAR 628.24 million.

