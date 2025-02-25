Doha - Vodafone Qatar held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting on Monday chaired by Vodafone Qatar Vice-Chairman, Akbar Al Baker.

The outcome of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting was the approval of all resolutions on the agenda including the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a cash dividend of 12% of the nominal share value, i.e. QR 0.12 per share.

The meeting also covered the Board of Director’s report detailing the Company’s activities and its financial position for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The shareholders reviewed and endorsed the external auditor’s report on the Company’s Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the external auditor’s reports on the Company’s corporate governance and internal controls over financial reporting. It was also approved unanimously that KPMG be re-appointed as the Company’s auditors for the financial year 2025, in addition to approving their fees.

The shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the Corporate Governance Report of the Company for 2024.

Moreover, there was unanimous agreement to discharge the members of the Board from all liabilities and approve their remuneration.

Addressing the shareholders, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker said, “In 2024, Vodafone Qatar’s pioneering efforts in digital innovation have set new benchmarks within the global telecommunications industry, enhancing both product innovation and customer experience.

We leveraged our technological capabilities to position ourselves at the forefront, launching the Instant SIM, the first of its kind in the world and achieving a breakthrough in 5G technology with a landmark trial of 10+Gbps on a 5.5G high-band network.”

He continued, “As one of Qatar’s digital infrastructure leaders, Vodafone Qatar maintains a customer-centric approach, with customer experience at the heart of all future initiatives.”

He added, “This year, the company reported a net profit of QR 601million, reflecting 11.2% increase compared to the previous year mainly driven by EBITDA growth. Total revenue increased by 2.5% year-on-year reaching QR 3.2 billion driven by 2.5% growth in service revenue, which reached QR 2.8 billion.”

