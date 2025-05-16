U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, keeping Wall Street on track to end the week on a positive note, marked by a U.S.-China tariff truce and soft inflation data, while investors focused on a likely vote on President Donald Trump's sweeping tax bill.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington had warned a vote on the tax legislation, planned for Friday, could be delayed due to opposition to the measure.

All three main indexes were on pace for robust weekly gains. Stocks rallied on Monday and Tuesday after the United States and China hit pause for 90 days on their fierce tariff dispute.

These initial gains saw the S&P 500 turn positive on a year-to-date basis for the first time since late February, though it still remains about 4% away from its all-time highs.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for May, measured by the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, will be released.

Earlier this week, data had showed U.S. retail sales growth slowed sharply in April and consumer prices had rebounded moderately for the same period.

Focus would also be on comments from Federal Reserve policymakers, with at least two officials including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin slated to speak throughout the day.

At 05:27 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 134 points, or 0.32%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 16 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 63.75 points, or 0.3%.

Most megacap and growth stocks swung higher in premarket trading, with Tesla leading gains at a 1.3% rise.

Vistra jumped 5.4% after the utility said it would acquire seven natural gas generation facilities, with a combined capacity of nearly 2,600 megawatt, from Lotus Infrastructure Partners for $1.9 billion.

Estee Lauder advanced 5.2% after Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management bought shares in the cosmetics company.

Shares of UnitedHealth rose 3.6% after a near 11% drop in the last session, when shares were rocked after a report the U.S. Department of Justice had begun a criminal investigation into the insurer.

Applied Materials slipped 6.1% after the chipmaking equipment maker missed estimates for second-quarter revenue.

Take-Two Interactive shed 4.2% after the videogame publisher forecast fiscal 2026 bookings below revised Wall Street expectations.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)