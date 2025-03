Shares of U.S. automakers tumbled in premarket trading on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts imported into the United States.

Shares in Ford dropped 4.3%, General Motors fell 6.5% and Tesla was down 2.2% by 4:11 a.m. ET.

