RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics and porcelain lifestyle solutions provider in the world, has announced a strong Q3 financial performance, demonstrating the resilience of the business in the face of a tough macro-economic environment, the company said.

Total revenue increased by 2.8% YoY to AED824.9 million in Q3 and by 2.8% YoY to AED2.43 billion in 9M 2025 as a result of continued strong demand from the UAE and Middle East.

EBITDA increased 14.7% to AED167.7 million in Q3 2025 compared to AED146.2 million in the same period last year and by 6.9% YoY to AED464.1 million in 9M 2025. EBITDA margins have increased by 2.1% to 20.3% in Q3 2025 up from 18.2% in Q3 2024. Profit before tax increased by 42.4% YoY to AED 86.6 million, compared to AED 60.8 million in Q3 2024.

Net profit after tax increased by 20.7% YoY to AED67.5 million, compared to AED55.9 million in Q3 2024. In 9M 2025, net profit after tax was recorded at AED182.7 million, compared to AED169.9 million in 9M 2024.

UAE Corporate tax was AED17.3 million in Q3 2025, up from AED9 million in Q3 2024 on account of introduction of Domestic Top-up tax effective January 1, 2025, the company said.

Net debt increased by 4.5% to AED1.64 billion from AED1.57 billion in Q3 2024, primarily driven by increased capital expenditure and working capital requirements, it said.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics, said: "I am pleased to share that Q3 2025 delivered a strong performance and demonstrated the resilience of our business. Our core markets continue to perform strongly, particularly in the UAE which was supported by robust real estate and construction activity.

"The market in Saudi Arabia remains challenging as a result of ongoing liquidity constraints and intensified competition and we are currently evaluating corrective actions, including process improvements and competitive repositioning strategies to regain momentum. The Indian market has shown resilience despite global headwinds, and we continue to implement turnaround strategies to achieve sustained profitability. In Bangladesh, we are seeing steady recovery and have taken initiatives to regain our lost market share.

"We remain committed to further improving our operational performance across all regions and are progressing with our cost-optimisation strategy, including relocating key EU production facilities for our faucets business to the UAE. Looking forward, we're continuing to innovate our operations and accelerate initiatives that will strengthen our position in the market and continue to drive profitability across all divisions," Massaad said/

