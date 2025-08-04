Abu Dhabi – National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) recorded AED 319.63 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to AED 111.76 million in H1-24.

The company generated revenues valued at AED 1.06 billion as of 30 June 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 582.94 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.15 in H1-25, higher than AED 0.09 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, NCTH achieved net profits amounting to AED 57.37 million, an annual rise from AED 38.17 million.

Revenues surged to AED 497.01 million in Q2-25 from AED 255.08 million in Q2-24, whereas the basic and diluted EPS was kept unchanged at AED 0.03.

During the first three months (3M) of 2025, NCTH posted higher net profits at AED 262.25 million, compared to AED 73.59 million in Q1-24.

