Cairo – The general assembly of Telecom Egypt greenlighted cash dividends valued at EGP 2.56 billion to shareholders for 2024.

The company will pay out a dividend of EGP 1.50 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

Telecom Egypt logged consolidated net profits worth EGP 10.10 billion in 2024, while the standalone net profits after income tax amounted to EGP 2.78 billion.

Source: Mubasher

