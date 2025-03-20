Riyadh – Taiba Investments Company logged net profits valued at SAR 333.70 million at the end of December 2024, an annual leap of 205.59% from SAR 109.20 million.

Revenues hiked by 43.03% to SAR 1.31 billion last year from SAR 536.40 million in 2023, as per the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.28 in 2024 from SAR 0.65 a year earlier.

Cash Dividends

The board recommended cash dividends of SAR 195.34 million, equivalent to 7.50% of the capital, for 2024.

Taiba Investments will distribute a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share for 260.45 million eligible shares.

As of 30 September 2024, the Tadawul-listed company posted 69.76% higher net profits at SAR 243.63 million, compared to SAR 143.51 million in the year-ago period.

Source: Mubasher

