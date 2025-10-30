Riyadh - Sumou Real Estate Company recorded 30.40% higher net profits valued at SAR 108.59 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 83.27 million in 9M-25.

Revenues rose by 11.52% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 354.23 million as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 317.62 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 2.17 in 9M-25 when compared with SAR 1.66 in the same period last year.

Financial Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company registered an annual leap of 65.06% in net profits to SAR 49.15 million, compared with SAR 29.77 million.

In the July-September 2025 period, revenues stood at SAR 148.58 million, marking a 35.89% YoY hike from SAR 109.33 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits jumped by 32.55% from SAR 37.08 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues surged by 42.63% compared to SAR 104.17 million

