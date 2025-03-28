Riyadh – Southern Province Cement Company registered SAR 244 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, an annual rise of 25.13% from SAR 195 million.

The sales retreated by 12.62% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 935 million in 2024 from SAR 1.07 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.74 last year from SAR 1.40 in 2023.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

The board members greenlighted cash dividends valued at SAR 98 million, equivalent to 7% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Southern Province Cement will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.70 per share for 140 million eligible shares.

Source: Mubasher

