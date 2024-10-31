Buraimi – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in collaboration with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, has announced the launch of six agricultural investment opportunities in Buraimi through the Tatwir platform.

The initiative aims to enhance the agricultural sector and promote sustainable development across the governorate.

The opportunities involve designated areas for cultivation of a range of crops using modern technologies. Five of the opportunities are allocated to small and medium enterprises, encouraging their investment in agriculture.

The investment opportunities are distributed across the wilayats of Mahdha and Buraimi, focusing on cultivation of leafy vegetables, garlic, onions, potatoes and seasonal fodder. Each opportunity encompasses areas ranging from 4.6 to 5 acres.

Nasser bin Ali al Murshudi, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Buraimi, noted that the Tatwir platform has presented over 40 investment opportunities in the agricultural and water sectors in Buraimi with a total investment value of approximately RO9.5mn as of September 2024.

He also informed that a plan for 2025 is underway to provide agricultural initiatives that will further increase investment opportunities in the governorate.

The initiatives align with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources’ strategy to enhance sustainable agricultural investment, creating new economic opportunities that contribute to food security and bolster economic growth.

