Riyadh - National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) shifted to a net profit of SAR 830 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 19.20 million in H1-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues declined by 5.47% to SAR 1.67 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 1.76 billion in H1-24, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.24 in H1-25, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.03 in the same period a year earlier.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company turned to net losses of SAR 65.80 million, compared to net profits of SAR 52.80 million in Q2-24.

The revenues fell by 19.68% to SAR 808.90 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 1 billion in the same period of 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company swung to losses in Q2-25 against net profits of SAR 895.80 million in Q1-25, while the revenues dropped by 6.23% from SAR 862.70 million.

