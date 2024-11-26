The board of Northern Region Cement Company approved, on 25 November, cash dividends amounting to SAR 45 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share, equivalent to 2.50% of the company’s capital, for 180 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 dividends will be 28 November and 12 December 2024, respectively.

In H1-24, Northern Region Cement logged 53.34% higher net profits at SAR 63.40 million, compared to SAR 41.34 million.

