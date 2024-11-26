PHOTO
The board of Northern Region Cement Company approved, on 25 November, cash dividends amounting to SAR 45 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.
The company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share, equivalent to 2.50% of the company’s capital, for 180 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.
Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-24 dividends will be 28 November and 12 December 2024, respectively.
In H1-24, Northern Region Cement logged 53.34% higher net profits at SAR 63.40 million, compared to SAR 41.34 million.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).