Riyadh – Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) achieved net profits worth SAR 1.59 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025.

The net income marked a 22.94% growth from SAR 1.29 billion in H1-24, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 2.07 as of 30 June 2025 compared with SAR 1.69 in the same period a year earlier.

The Saudi telecom operator generated revenue of SAR 9.60 billion during January-June 2025, which signaled a 6.60% increase from SAR 9.01 billion in the same six months (6M) a year ago.

Second Quarter Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Mobily also witnessed a net profit growth of 25.56% to SAR 830 million from SAR 661 million in Q2-24.

The company posted an 8.12% rise in revenue to SAR 4.82 billion during the April-June 2025 period when compared to SAR 4.46 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, Mobily registered an 8.21% increase in Q2-25 net profit from SAR 767 million in Q1-25 and the revenues were 1.06% higher than SAR 4.77 billion.

Dividends

The board members of Mobily decided, in 21 July 2025 meeting, to distribute a total of SAR 924 million as cash dividends for H1-25.

The company will pay SAR 1.20 per share, accounting for 12% of the share par value, for 770 million eligible shares.

Mobily announced the eligibility and distribution dates for H1-25 dividends as 31 July and 19 August, respectively.

