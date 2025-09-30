The board of Marble Design Factory Company greenlighted increasing its capital to SAR 75 million from SAR 60 million on 28 September.

The 25% capital hike will be executed by capitalizing SAR 15 million from the retained earnings account, according to a bourse statement.

Shareholders will receive one bonus share for every four owned shares, while the proceeds from fractional shares will be distributed within 30 days.

Following the transaction, Marble Design’s ordinary shares will stand at 75 million, instead of 60 million.

The capital hike aims to support the company’s growth, expansion, and a stronger financial position.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, Marble Design logged 12.04% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits valued at SAR 7.73 million, compared to SAR 8.79 million.

Revenues dropped by 15.18% YoY to SAR 22.35 million in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from SAR 26.35 million. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.13 from SAR 0.15.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).