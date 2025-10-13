Riyadh - Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) generated net profits totaling SAR 739.40 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual rise of 5.84% from SAR 698.60 million.

Revenues increased by 4.85% to SAR 8.35 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 7.96 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.62 in 9M-25, compared to SAR 0.58 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Jarir achieved 5.41% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits valued at SAR 324.90 million, versus SAR 308.20 million.

The sales amounted to SAR 2.98 billion in the July-September 2025 period, reflecting a 11.92% YoY jump from SAR 2.66 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits surged by 64.75% from SAR 197.20 million during Q2-25, whereas the revenues hiked by 12.69% from SAR 2.64 billion.

