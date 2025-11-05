Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) registered an annual leap of 76.99% in net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners to SAR 95.66 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The 9M-25 net profits were compared to SAR 54.05 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 1.82 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1.03 in 9M-24.

Insurance revenues hit SAR 1.108 billion in 9M-25, up 0.69% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.101 billion.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners of Saudi GIG hit SAR 34.43 million, marking an annual surge of 57.86% from SAR 21.81 million.

The insurance revenues edged up by 0.70% to SAR 381.95 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 379.27 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits went up by 0.86% from SAR 34.13 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 6.33% compared to SAR 359.18 million.

