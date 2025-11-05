The net profits of National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) declined by 1.64% to SAR 185.60 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 188.70 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 2.47 as of 30 September 2025, lower than SAR 2.52 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

GASCO posted revenues of SAR 2.37 billion in 9M-25, up 14.59% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.07 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, GASCO achieved net profits valued at SAR 69.70 million, an annual rise of 33.78% from SAR 52.10 million.

The revenues hit SAR 795.40 million in Q3-25, making a 10.31% growth from SAR 721 million a year earlier.

The Q3-25 net profits hiked by 29.31% from SAR 53.90 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues climbed by 7.47% when compared to SAR 740.10 million.

