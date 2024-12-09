Saudi Arabia-based financial services firm United International Holding Co. said on Sunday its CEO died on December 6.

Sakhr Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Mulhem’s death comes just days after the company began trading on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange following an IPO.

The company said it will give further updates related to a new CEO, it said.

Also known as Tasheel Finance, the company is a subsidiary of Saudi-listed United Electronics Company (eXtra), and offers non-banking financial services to eXtra’s clients.

Trading in United began on December 3 after eXtra raised 990 million riyals ($264 million) from the sale of 30% stake in the firm.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com