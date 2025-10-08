United Electronics Company (eXtra) generated net profits totaling SAR 395.12 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 10.74% than SAR 356.79 million in 9M-24.

Revenues rose by 10.80% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 5.65 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 5.10 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 4.94 in 9M-25, an annual growth from SAR 4.46.

Financial Results for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, eXtra registered SAR 167.20 million in net profits, marking a 6.95% YoY increase from SAR 156.33 million

The Tadawul-listed company posted 11.78% higher revenues valued at SAR 1.79 billion in the July-September 2025 period, versus SAR 1.60 billion in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits surged by 34.31% from SAR 124.48 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues dropped by 15.64% from SAR 2.12 billion.

