Nearly 20% of the 55 initial public offerings (IPOs) currently under review in Saudi Arabia are from real estate companies, according to the chairman of Capital Market Authority (CMA) Mohammed Elkuwaiz.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh on Monday, he revealed that assets under management (AUMs) by real estate funds increased 23% last year, representing 25% of total AUM in Saudi Arabia.

The total value of managed assets exceeded SAR 1 trillion, he said.

In September 2024, Elkuwaiz said that more than 50% of the 70 companies recently listed on the Saudi financial market are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

