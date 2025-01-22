Riyadh: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) invited all stakeholders and participants in the capital market to provide their feedback on proposed amendments to the licensing requirements for brokerage firms as outlined in the Capital Market Law (CML).



The amendments pertain to minimum capital requirements and the legal form that brokerage firms must adopt. The public consultation period will conclude on August 21, 2025.



The CMA emphasized that all feedback will be carefully considered when finalizing the proposed amendments, which are aimed at improving the regulatory environment.



For more details, please visit https://cma.org.sa/en/Market/News/pages/CMA_N_3723.aspx