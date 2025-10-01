Riyadh - The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the initial public offering (IPO) of EFSIM Facilities Management Company on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The IPO covers 16.80 million shares, representing 30% of the company’s share capital.

Meanwhile, the CMA approved the application of Khaled Dhafer & Brother’s Logistics Services Company (KDL Logistics) to list shares on the Parallel Market of Tadawul (Nomu).

The Nomu listing includes 700,000 shares, accounting for 20% of the company’s share capital.

The CMA passed the two trading transactions on 29 September 2025.

