Riyadh – Saudi Cement Company registered SAR 204 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, up 1.44% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 201.10 million.

Revenues jumped by 5.60% to SAR 849.80 million as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 804.70 million in H1-24, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.33 in H1-25 from SAR 1.31 in the year-ago period.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the cement manufacturer posted 9.39% YoY higher net profits at SAR 95.50 million, compared to SAR 87.30 million.

The sales increased by 14.12% to SAR 431.50 million in Q2-25 from SAR 378.10 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the profits generated in Q2-25 dropped by 11.98% from SAR 108.50 million as of 31 March 2025, while the revenues went up by 3.18% from SAR 418.20 million.

On 8 July, Saudi Cement paid out a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for H1-25.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

