Riyadh – BinDawood Holding Company posted 14.30% lower net profits at SAR 116.20 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus SAR 135.59 million as of 30 June 2024.

Revenues hit SAR 3.14 billion as of 31 June 2025, up 8.92% from SAR 2.98 billion in H1-24, according to the financial statement.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.10 in H1-25, compared to SAR 0.12 in the year-ago period.

Results for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the group’s net profits hit SAR 50.48 million, down 32.72% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 75.04 million.

BinDawood Holding generated revenues of SAR 1.47 billion in the April-June 2025 period, an annual growth of 3.98% from SAR 1.41 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits fell by 23.17% from SAR 65.71 million in Q1-25, while the revenues decreased by 11.94% from SAR 1.69 billion.

Ahmad AR BinDawood, the CEO of BinDawood Holding, commented: “In H1-25, BDH advanced its multi-format retail strategy through focused expansion and cross-vertical integration.”

“Zahrat expanded its presence, opening new locations, many of which are integrated within BinDawood and Danube stores,” the CEO indicated.

He noted: “This enhances customer access to health services and creates operational synergies. Based on the initial success, we have plans to scale this in-store model to over 70 locations in the upcoming two years.”

