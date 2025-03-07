Riyadh – The net profit of Balady Poultry Company climbed by 17.04% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 118.11 million in 2024, compared with SAR 100.91 million.

Revenue soared to SAR 887.11 million in 2024 from SAR 760.97 million in 2023, reflecting a 16.58% increase, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 17.98 as of 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 15.36 in 2023.

Earlier in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Balady Poultry recorded a net profit of SAR 99.98 million, compared with SAR 64.20 million in 9M-2023, marking a 55.71% increase.

Meanwhile, the company's revenue surged by 25.91% to SAR 667.36 million in 2024, compared to SAR 530.03 million in 2023.

The EPS rose to SAR 15.21 in 2024 from SAR 9.77 a year earlier.

During the first half (H1) of 2024, Balady Poultry recorded a 78.61% YoY increase in net profit to SAR 71.93 million, compared to SAR 40.27 million.

Source: Mubasher

