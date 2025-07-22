Saudi Arabia's Dar AlMajed Real Estate Company is planning to list a 30% stake on the Gulf country's main bourse through an initial public offering, it said on Tuesday, as more firms in the kingdom pursue a public listing.

The company is offering 90 million shares to investors and the final price for the offering will be determined through a book-building period running from July 29 to August 4, it said in a statement.

The company has appointed Saudi Fransi Capital (BSF Capital) as financial advisor for the IPO.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)