The board of directors of Almarai Company, the Middle East’s largest dairy company, has recommended a cash dividend of 1 billion Saudi riyals ($266.16 million) for 2024.

The company will pay SAR 1 per share, with the total number of eligible shares being 1 billion.

The dividend payment will be made after the approval of the general assembly meeting.

