Riyadh: Al Rajhi Bank registered net profits amounting to SAR 18.41 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, up 29.64% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 14.20 billion.

The assets grew by 17.35% to SAR 1.05 trillion in 9M-25 from SAR 902.57 billion in 9M-24, while the investments climbed by 11.32% to SAR 178.78 billion from SAR 160.75 billion.

Clients' deposits totaled SAR 670.18 billion in the January-September 2025 period, higher by 7.64% YoY than SAR 622.57 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 4.34 in 9M-25 from SAR 3.38 a year earlier.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi lender logged net profits worth SAR 6.36 billion, marking a surge of 24.63% from SAR 5.10 billion in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the net profits in Q3-25 escalated by 3.39% from SAR 6.15 billion in Q2-25.

